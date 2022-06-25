US overturns Roe v. Wade: Police fire tear gas at protestors in Arizona

Their aim is to show the world what Arab women can do, says one member
World14 hours ago
Police fired tear gas from the windows of the Arizona Capitol building to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating outside, as lawmakers briefly huddled in a basement.
The lawmakers were working to complete their 2022 session as thousands of protesters gathered on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix on Friday night, divided into groups condemning and supporting the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.
SWAT team members with the Department of Public Safety fired tear gas from the building to disperse the protesters. KPHO-TV reported the officers opened fire when several anti-abortion protesters started banging on the glass doors of the building.
It wasn’t immediately known if there were injuries or arrests.
ALSO READ:
The incident sent Senate lawmakers into the basement of the building for about 20 minutes, said Democratic Sen. Martin Quezada. Stinging tear gas wafted through the Capitol afterward, forcing the Senate to move its proceedings to a hearing room instead of the Senate chamber.
Thousands of spirited demonstrators took to the streets Friday in cities nationwide to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Most carried signs, chanted slogans and listened to speeches.
Their aim is to show the world what Arab women can do, says one member
World14 hours ago
The site was originally an opulent home with refined mosaics
World15 hours ago
Of the 810 monkeypox cases in the UK to date, five are in women
World15 hours ago
He says his government could either agree a coalition deal with other parties or agree to support laws on a bill-by-bill basis
World15 hours ago
UN Human Rights Council expects to hold the debate on July 1
World16 hours ago
Karim Khan says a request by Manila to defer the probe was unjustified
World16 hours ago
It's like Eid in our house, says brother
World16 hours ago
About 130 migrants breached the border between Morocco and Melilla and the asualties occurred when people tried to climb the iron fence
World17 hours ago