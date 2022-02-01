US orders family members of government employees in Belarus to leave

It’s a daily word game. It's fun, simple and, like a crossword
The United States on Monday ordered the family members of its government employees in Belarus to leave the country as it warned against travel there amid tensions between Washington and Russia over Ukraine.
"Due to an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine, US citizens located in or considering travel to Belarus should be aware that the situation is unpredictable and there is heightened tension in the region," the State Department said.
