US Navy likely heard Titan imploding hours after diving: Report

According to one official, the service does not share such information until the search for the survivors has ended

Photo: AP

Fri 23 Jun 2023

The US Navy has said that it detected the likely implosion of Titan just hours after it set out to explore the Titanic shipwreck on Sunday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

A senior US Navy official told the daily in a statement on Thursday that the US Navy analysed the acoustic data and “detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion” in the area where Titan was operating.

“While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission,” the statement said.

The senior official added that “this information was considered with the compilation of additional acoustic data provided by other partners and the decision was made to continue our mission as a search and rescue and make every effort to save the lives on board”.

According to another US Navy official, the service does not share such information until the search for the survivors has ended.

Death of five people

The US Coast Guard confirmed the death of the five people who were aboard the Titanic expedition submarine, which went missing in the Atlantic. The debris of the submersible has been found suggesting that the crew died due to a ‘catastrophic implosion.

OceanGate’s statement

Titan’s operator OceanGate on Thursday released a statement saying that the five explorers who boarded the Titanic expedition submersible are now believed to be dead.

“We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost,” the statement read.

What did the US Coast Guard say

The US Coast Guard, in a press briefing on Thursday, said that the debris of Titan had been found which was “consistent with the catastrophic loss of (Titan’s) pressure chamber”.

Rescuers had been racing against time since Titan with five people onboard lost contact with its mother ship last week. But, according to US Navy officials, their acoustic sensors heard the likely implosion of the submersible hours after it went into the ocean.

