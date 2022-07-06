US: Mother drowned children before killing herself, say police

About 50,000 residents have been told to either evacuate immediately or in the near future
World1 day ago
Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide, authorities said Tuesday as they also identified the victims.
Searchers recovered the bodies of Molly Cheng and her three children, ages 3, 4 and 5, from Vadnais Lake on Friday and Saturday. Authorities had said earlier the deaths were being investigated as a triple murder-suicide.
The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that Cheng called police on Friday morning and said her husband, Yee Lee, had fatally shot himself. That afternoon, one of Cheng’s relatives called police to say she planned to kill her children and herself, the department said, resulting in a welfare check that eventually tracked Cheng’s cell phone to the lake.
ALSO READ:
The Ramsey County medical examiner determined that the cause of 4-year-old Quadrillion Lee and 3-year-old Estella Zoo Siab Lee’s deaths was drowning and smothering. Five-year-old Phoenix Lee’s death was caused by drowning.
About 50,000 residents have been told to either evacuate immediately or in the near future
World1 day ago
The Belarus sanction package will include import and export bans on goods worth around $73 million
World1 day ago
236 refugees, mostly women and children, are among thousands of Ukrainians provided with humanitarian visas
World1 day ago
The plan aims to leverage outside expertise, government funds and work of Ukrainians to rebuild country's infrastructure
World1 day ago
He is on track to visit Canada this month
World1 day ago
Passengers should be prepared for long delays, lines and missing baggages
World1 day ago
One million vaccinated Muslims from around the world are allowed to take part this year
World1 day ago
70 Russian diplomatic staff, families declared 'persona non grata' last week
World2 days ago