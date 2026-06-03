US military says it has 'defeated' Iran missile, drone attacks in Gulf

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

The US military said Tuesday that it had "successfully defeated" a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks in the Gulf and conducted self-defence strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island.

US Central Command also denied claims by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that they had struck targets Bahrain and the wider region.

"Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets," Centcom said in a statement. "Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces."

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Kuwait's military said its air defenses were intercepting "hostile" missile and drone attacks.

Later, Centcom said an "additional wave of Iranian drones attempting to attack US forces in Kuwait failed to impact intended targets," with several drones shot down.

The US military also shot down three attack drones that had been launched by Iran "toward civilian mariners that were rightfully transiting regional waters," Centcom said.

Qeshm Island is located in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping channel for Gulf oil and gas that has been effectively closed by Tehran since the start of the war with the US and Israel in late February.

Centcom said the strikes had targeted an "Iranian military ground control station" on the island, adding that no US personnel were injured.

In a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency, the Revolutionary Guards claimed they had struck the US military installations in response to the strike on Qeshm Island.

"FALSE," Centcom said in a post on X. "All Iranian attacks on American forces failed."

A ceasefire has been in place between the United States and Iran since April 8, but subsequent talks to try to put a more permanent end to the conflict have so far been unsuccessful.

Tehran said Monday that Israel's expanding campaign in Lebanon risked ending the US-Iran ceasefire.

Earlier, US forces fired a missile at a ship that was attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in violation of an American blockade, disabling the vessel.

Washington has now forcibly halted six ships it said were attempting to violate the blockade, which has been in place since April 13.