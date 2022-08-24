US military carries out strike in Syria on Iran-linked targets

Central Command says it is aimed at protecting American forces from attack

File photo

By Reuters Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 7:07 AM Last updated: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 7:11 AM

The US military said on Tuesday it carried out a strike in Syria's Deir al-Zor against infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The strikes came even as the United States aimed to respond to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former president Donald Trump abandoned and current President Joe Biden has sought to revive.

"The president gave the direction for these strikes," said spokesman Army Colonel Joe Buccino.

The military's Central Command said in a statement such strikes were aimed at protecting US forces from attack by Iran-backed groups. It cited one such incident on August 15, which Reuters has reported involved drone attack on a compound run by coalition and US-backed Syrian opposition fighters, with no casualties.

Central Command called the strikes a "proportionate, deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize the risk of casualties."

The statement about Tuesday's US strike did not mention whether there were any casualties and did not say whether the air strikes were carried out by manned or unmanned aircraft.

ALSO READ: