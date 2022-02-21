US media: Intel shows Russia gave orders to ‘attack’ Ukraine

370 physicians have died of coronavirus in Italy
World10 hours ago
US media reported on Sunday that the United States received intelligence last week saying the Russian military has been ordered to move forward with an attack against Ukraine, citing anonymous sources.
It was that intelligence that gave US President Joe Biden the confidence to say on Friday he was “convinced” his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had decided to invade, the reports said.
The White House, Pentagon and State Department did not confirm the reports when asked by AFP.
A report from the Washington Post was matched by several other US media, including CBS, the New York Times, CNN and others.
ALSO READ:
“US intelligence that provided Biden with the confidence to make the assertion came from an order given to Russian subordinates to proceed with a full-scale attack, according to several people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity,” the Post reported.
Other signs that might indicate an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine “have not yet been observed,” CNN said, citing an anonymous source who also warned that orders to attack could still be withdrawn, or that the intelligence might have been planted to mislead the West.
Russia has placed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders in recent weeks, the United States and Western allies have estimated.
“Forty to fifty per cent (of those troops) are in an attack position. They have uncoiled in tactical assembly in the last 48 hours,” a US official told reporters on Friday, insisting on anonymity.
Moscow denies it has plans to attack its western neighbour, but is seeking a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO and that the Western alliance remove forces from Eastern Europe, demands the West has refused.
370 physicians have died of coronavirus in Italy
World10 hours ago
This comes in view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties
World11 hours ago
This comes after a Chinese warship used a laser to 'illuminate' an Australian Air Force jet
World12 hours ago
Britain's longest-reigning monarch 'will continue to receive medical attention', the palace said
World12 hours ago
Roshni Baji, a pioneering program to promote inclusivity and drive safety awareness in communities is reshaping Pakistan’s power sector
World13 hours ago
'The plan that we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945'
World16 hours ago
He convinced her to keep handing over money for two years
World19 hours ago
US President said that based on the latest American intelligence, he was now 'convinced' that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine, assault the capital.
World21 hours ago