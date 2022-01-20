US: Kamala Harris will be my running mate in 2024, says Biden

The two recently marked a year in office

Thu 20 Jan 2022

Commemorating the first year in office, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) said that Vice President Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024.

POTUS did not hesitate when asked if he was satisfied with Harris’ work on voting rights and if she would be his running mate in 2024.

“Yes, and yes,” Biden fired back to the question.

“She’s going to be my running mate, number one. And number two, I did put her in charge [of voting rights]. I think she’s doing a good job,” he added.

Kamala Harris is the first woman, first black, and first Indian-American who was elected as the Vice President of the US.

Harris was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley, California to parents who emigrated from India and Jamaica.

In 2017, Harris was sworn in as a United States Senator for California, the first South Asian-American senator, and the second African-American woman in history.

She served on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Budget, and the Committee on the Judiciary.

In August 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked her as his running mate, and Biden and Harris emerged victorious in the November 2020 elections.