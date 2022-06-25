US, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and United Kingdom form Pacific group

UN Human Rights Council expects to hold the debate on July 1
World13 hours ago
The United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom launched an informal group aimed at boosting economic and diplomatic ties with Pacific island nations, the White House said on Friday.
The Biden administration has vowed to commit more resources to the Indo-Pacific as China seeks to boost economic, military and police links with Pacific island nations hungry for foreign investment.
The group, dubbed Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP), will seek to support Pacific regionalism and strengthen economic ties between the Pacific islands and the rest of the world.
“We are united in our shared determination to support a region that benefits the peoples of the Pacific. We are also united in how we realize this vision — according to principles of Pacific regionalism, sovereignty, transparency, accountability, and most of all, led and guided by the Pacific Islands,” the White House said.
White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday he expects more high-level U.S. officials to visit Pacific island countries as Washington steps up its engagement to counter China in the strategically important region.
Campbell said the United States needed more diplomatic facilities across the region, and more contact with Pacific island countries that at times “receive lesser attention.”
ALSO READ:
UN Human Rights Council expects to hold the debate on July 1
World13 hours ago
Karim Khan says a request by Manila to defer the probe was unjustified
World13 hours ago
It's like Eid in our house, says brother
World13 hours ago
About 130 migrants breached the border between Morocco and Melilla and the asualties occurred when people tried to climb the iron fence
World13 hours ago
Since January, 1,004 people have filed complaints about needle pricks by unknown people in nightclubs or at concerts
World14 hours ago
Artefacts were looted from museums in Russian-annexed Crimea, say officials
World14 hours ago
Ruling comes after stunning leak of draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito
World15 hours ago
Officials also claimed to have foiled a separate attack near a synagogue
World16 hours ago