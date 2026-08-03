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  • Published: Mon Aug 3, 2026, 7:25 AM

Trump says Iran negotiations to begin today, day after cancelling strikes

By:Poojaraj Maniyeri
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Does Iran have a deadline?

1 hour ago

Trump says cancelled strikes would have been 'biggest since World War II'

1 hour ago

Trump says talks to begin today

Summary

  • After cancelling US strikes on Iran, Trump said negotiations are set to begin August 3
  • US President did not specify a deadline for Iran to make a deal
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    Does Iran have a deadline?

  • 7:41 AM

    Trump says cancelled strikes would have been 'biggest since World War II'

    quote    It would [have been] the biggest attack since World War II

    US President Donald Trump

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    Trump says talks to begin today

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