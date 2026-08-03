Trump says Iran negotiations to begin today, day after cancelling strikes

Gold rose on Monday as oil prices fell after Trump held off on fresh attacks on Iran in hopes of a swift deal, Reuters data showed, slightly easing concerns over inflation and higher interest rates.Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $4,068.54 per ounce, as of 4.37am GMT. US gold futures rose 0.9 per cent to $4,066.60.Gold has made a relatively cheery start to the week but gains remain limited given the uncertainty around the oil markets and the Middle East, so it's an upbeat but guarded start for the metal, Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, told Reuters.