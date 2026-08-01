US, Israel planning to bombard energy-related targets in Iran, CBS reports

A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said on Saturday. The tanker is not under command, and the engine room was damaged, UKMTO said. UKMTO said there were "no reported casualties or environmental impact" from the incident, and that authorities are investigating.Lima is on Oman's Musandam Peninsula at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic shipping chokepoint linking the Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, Reuters reported.