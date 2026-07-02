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  • Published: Thu Jul 2, 2026, 7:30 AM

Lebanese president says will not yield 'single inch' of territory to Israel

By:Ajanta PaulMeher Dhanjal
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Key Events

9 hours ago

'Positive progress' in US-Iran indirect talks: Qatar

10 hours ago

US, Iran talks in Doha, focused on Strait of Hormuz

Summary

  • Israel says troops to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'until further notice'
  • Death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes surpasses 4,000
  • Saudi Aramco tankers pass through Hormuz
  • Pakistani Prime Minister to attend state funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader; India to send officials
  • 6:07 PM

    UN discusses situation in Middle East in Security Council meeting

  • 5:18 PM

    Putin appoints Dmitry Medvedev as representative for Iran funeral 

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  • 5:07 PM

    Drone attack on Iranian Kurdish opposition camp in Iraq

  • 4:54 PM

    Kuwait's KPC asks some oil pipeline bidders to form consortiums, say sources

  • 4:30 PM

    Explosion heard in Damascus, cause unclear, Syrian state TV says

  • 3:56 PM

    IRGC say they killed Kurdish militants in northwest Iran

  • 3:46 PM

    Lebanese president says will not yield 'a single inch' of territory to Israel

  • 3:40 PM

    Cathay Pacific to resume Middle East flights

  • 2:36 PM

    What comes next in the talks?

  • 2:36 PM

    India to send officials to attend Khamenei's funeral

  • 12:43 PM

    Pakistan PM to attend Khamenei's funeral

  • 12:30 PM

    Iran says all vessels obliged to take maritime route designed by Tehran

  • 11:35 AM

    Saudi Aramco tankers pass through Hormuz

  • 10:25 AM

    Israel says troops to stay in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza 'until further notice'

    quote    The IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza until further notice, in order to protect Israel's residents and communities from jihadist terrorists. We will not withdraw from the security zones

    Israel Katz

  • 9:30 AM

    Death toll in Lebanon from Israeli strikes surpasses 4,000

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  • 9:23 AM

    Who controls the Strait of Hormuz?

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  • 8:25 AM

    US resumes dollar transfers to Iraq after months-long suspension, NYT reports

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  • 8:16 AM

    'Positive progress' in US-Iran indirect talks: Qatar

  • 8:09 AM

    US-Iran talks ease Strait of Hormuz fears

  • 8:06 AM

    CENTCOM hosts 12-nation talks on Strait of Hormuz security

    quote    We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our regional partner. The discussions underscored our shared commitment to regional security and stability.

    CENTCOM commander Adm. Brad Cooper

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  • 7:52 AM

    Past funeral disasters in Iran

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  • 7:46 AM

    When is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral?

    placeholder
  • 7:32 AM

    US, Iran talks in Doha, focused on Strait of Hormuz

  • 7:30 AM

    Member missing after US helicopter goes down in Arabian Sea

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