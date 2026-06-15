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  • Published: Mon Jun 15, 2026, 7:20 AM

US, Iran reach preliminary agreement to end war, signing set for June 19

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

19 minutes ago

What do we know about the deal?

34 minutes ago

US, Iran reach deal

Summary

  • US, Iran reach final peace agreement; official signing ceremony to be held in Switzerland on June 19
  • US President Trump says Strait of Hormuz to open after ceremony in Switzerland.
  • Details of agreement are still unclear.
  • 7:55 AM

    Japanese shippers await details on Hormuz reopening, mine clearance

  • 7:45 AM

    Shares surge, oil drops on news of US-Iran deal

  • 7:35 AM

    What do we know about the deal?

  • 7:20 AM

    US, Iran reach deal

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