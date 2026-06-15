US, Iran reach preliminary agreement to end war, signing set for June 19

Japanese shippers welcomed on Monday the US-Iran peace agreement which will reopen the Strait of Hormuz but are awaiting more details of the deal and clearance of mines before allowing their ships to pass the chokepoint.A spokesperson for the Japanese Shipowners\u2019 Association said on Monday that while the group welcomed the peace agreement, it wanted to \u201cwait a little longer for more concrete information\u201d, which he expected by June 19, when the US-Iran pact is scheduled to be signed in Switzerland. According to the association, 38 Japanese-linked vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.There had been news reports that mines had been laid in the area, the spokesperson said, adding: "Given the situation, we cannot simply say, 'Right then, let\u2019s go' based on news of the agreement alone."Nippon Yusen, the country's biggest shipper, said it hoped operations would return to normal as soon as possible, but a spokesperson added it was too early to comment on the schedules of Japan-linked vessels stranded in the Gulf.He declined to say how many of the company's ships remain in the Gulf.