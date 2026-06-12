Tehran says agreement not finalised as Trump claims Mojtaba approved US deal

India has barred commercial consumers from buying gasoline and and diesel from retail fuel stations and imposed limits on daily diesel purchases to prevent local shortages, amid disruptions to global supply chains due to the war in the Middle East.Retail fuel station dealers have been directed to sell up to 200 litres of diesel per customer or vehicle a day, according to a government order issued late on Thursday, adding the customers cannot resell the diesel.Commercial customers, like trucking companies, have been buying diesel from retail outlets of state-run companies where prices have been cheaper than at \u200bthe usual bulk supply points, and this has led to shortages at retail pumps in \u200csome areas.India is a net exporter of refined fuels, but higher fuel sales at subsidised rates within the country are hitting the profitability of the state fuel retailers \u2014 Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.The three state-run fuel retailers control about 90 per cent of India's more than 100,000 fuel stations.The measures will remain in force for an initial period of up to 90 days unless revoked earlier through a separate order, the order said.