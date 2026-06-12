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  • Published: Fri Jun 12, 2026, 7:16 AM

Tehran says agreement not finalised as Trump claims Mojtaba approved US deal

By:Poojaraj Maniyeri
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Key Events

45 minutes ago

Trump says Iran's Mojtaba approved US deal

50 minutes ago

Trump says no attack on Kharg Island for now

1 hour ago

Trump, Netanyahu speak on US-Iran deal

1 hour ago

US forces shoot down 2 Iran drones

Summary

  • US forces shoot down two Iran drones; Tehran says forces prevented a tanker from transiting Hormuz without coordination
  • Trump says strikes on Kharg Island off the table for now; claims Mojtaba approved US deal. Tehran has said no agreement has been finalised
  • 8:35 AM

    India curbs bulk fuel buying at retail pumps

  • 8:27 AM

    Egypt urges US, Iran to seize 'available opportunity' for deal

  • 8:19 AM

    Photos: Religious house turns refuge for Tyre's displaced Christians

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  • 8:01 AM

    Baghaei offers condolences to families, friends of killed Indian sailors

    quote    The brutal U.S. attacks on Indian commercial vessels which have killed at least three Indian nationals, stand as clear evidence of America’s ongoing policy of armed robbery and state piracy

    Esmaeil Baghaei

  • 7:50 AM

    Trump says Iran's Mojtaba approved US deal

  • 7:45 AM

    Trump says no attack on Kharg Island for now

  • 7:38 AM

    US actions affecting diplomatic process: Iran spokesperson

  • 7:34 AM

    Trump, Netanyahu speak on US-Iran deal

  • 7:28 AM

    What is Iran's stance on potential US agreement?

    quote    This is a very important issue that is currently being reviewed by the relevant decision-making bodies.

    Esmaeil Baghaei

  • 7:23 AM

    Iran forces prevent tanker from entering Hormuz: State media

  • 7:18 AM

    US forces shoot down 2 Iran drones

  • 7:16 AM

    Day 66 begins

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