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  • Published: Thu Jun 11, 2026, 7:03 AM

Kuwait closes airspace after Iranian attacks, flights diverted

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

Just now

Twenty-two countries tell Iran to stop attacks 'on our soil'

1 hour ago

Kuwait closes airspace after Iranian attacks

1 hour ago

Day 65 of ceasefire

Summary

  • US CENTCOM said it struck "Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites"
  • Iran retaliated with strikes on Kuwait, Bahrain
  • Kuwait has closed its airspace as it engages incoming hostile aerial threats
  • Iran says it has closed Strait of Hormuz; US denies this claim
  • 8:23 AM

    Twenty-two countries tell Iran to stop attacks 'on our soil'

  • 8:04 AM

    What's happening in the Strait of Hormuz?

  • 7:35 AM

    Kuwait air defences engage aerial threats

  • 7:30 AM

    IRGC says targeted air base in Jordan

  • 7:24 AM

    Israeli military says two 'launches' fall near Israeli troops in Lebanon

  • 7:22 AM

    Bahrain intercepts, destroys Iranian attacks: Official

  • 7:03 AM

    Kuwait closes airspace after Iranian attacks

  • 7:00 AM

    Day 65 of ceasefire

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