Kuwait closes airspace after Iranian attacks, flights diverted

Twenty-two countries including the United States and European nations jointly warned Iran on Thursday to stop attacking people "on our soil".Iran's security services were condemned for their "deplorable" use of international and local criminal gangs for plots in Europe, North America and Australia."Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately," the countries said in a joint statement.