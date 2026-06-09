Trump says could have an 'idea' for Iran deal within a few days

Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump said that he could have an 'idea' for an Iran deal within a few days, saying that US is in the 'final throes' of the peace agreement."We're in the final throes of what will be a very, very good deal," he told reporters on his return from an NBA Finals game.When asked whether it would be matter of days or weeks, he said it would take "two or three days."He also said that the pilots who went down near the Strait of Hormuz were 'fine' and that US will publish a report on the incident.Yesterday, Trump said that "final negotiations on peace" were proceeding, and that a deal could be finalised soon. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also said on Monday that the final objective in the peace talks were "just about to be achieved."