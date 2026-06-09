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  • Published: Tue Jun 9, 2026, 7:31 AM

Trump says could have an 'idea' for Iran deal within a few days

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

19 minutes ago

Trump says could have an 'idea' for Iran deal within a few days

49 minutes ago

2 crew members rescued after US Army helicopter goes down near Hormuz strait

1 hour ago

Tehran airport reopens, Hajj pilgrims land in Iran

1 hour ago

Israel intercepts 'suspicious aerial target from Yemen'

1 hour ago

Day 63 of ceasefire

Summary

  • US President Donald Trump says in the 'final throes' of Middle East peace deal.
  • Israel says it intercepted a 'suspicious aerial target from Yemen' on Tuesday morning.
  • Tehran's international airport reopened and Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia returned to Iran.
  • Israel and Iran have agreed to stop strikes on Trump's request.
  • 8:35 AM

    Trump says could have an 'idea' for Iran deal within a few days

  • 8:33 AM

    Strikes traded over Sunday and Monday: Visual representation

    placeholder
  • 8:24 AM

    Commentary: Legal vacuum in Strait of Hormuz

  • 8:08 AM

    What did Trump say to Netanyahu?

    quote    I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.'

    US President Donald Trump to Israeli PM Netanyahu, according to Axios

  • 8:04 AM

    2 crew members rescued after US Army helicopter goes down near Hormuz strait

  • 7:44 AM

    Tehran airport reopens, Hajj pilgrims land in Iran

  • 7:39 AM

    Israel intercepts 'suspicious aerial target from Yemen'

  • 7:30 AM

    Day 63 of ceasefire

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