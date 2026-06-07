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  • Published: Sun Jun 7, 2026, 7:25 AM

Etihad restores flights after Iran war cuts, orders more widebody planes: CEO

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

2 hours ago

Etihad orders more widebody planes; CEO says not planning to cut flights

2 hours ago

US eyes Iranian assets for Gulf allies' reconstruction: Source

3 hours ago

Entering third month of ceasefire

Summary

  • US and Iran traded blows in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday
  • An Israeli strike killed three Lebanese soldiers.
  • Kuwait and Bahrain faced attacks from Iran, with ballistic missiles intercepted and sirens sounded.
  • Pakistan's interior minister has reportedly travelled to Tehran with a letter for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei
  • 10:15 AM

    Israeli military says it intercepted two projectiles that crossed from Lebanon

  • 10:00 AM

    Strait of Hormuz closure affects 1 billion lives: UN

  • 9:24 AM

    US sees growing espionage threat from Israel: NYT

  • 8:53 AM

    Iran World Cup squad to arrive in Mexico today

  • 8:14 AM

    Etihad orders more widebody planes; CEO says not planning to cut flights

  • 7:55 AM

    US, Iran strikes in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday

  • 7:37 AM

    US eyes Iranian assets for Gulf allies' reconstruction: Source

  • 7:25 AM

    Entering third month of ceasefire

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