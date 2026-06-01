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  • Published: Mon Jun 1, 2026, 7:28 AM

Kuwait deals with drone attacks; US proposes plan to ease tensions in Lebanon

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

52 minutes ago

IRGC says targeted air base after US attacks Iranian facilities

1 hour ago

US proposes new plan to ease Israel-Lebanon tensions

1 hour ago

US Central Command says conducted 'self-defence strikes' on Iranian radar sites

1 hour ago

Day 55 of ceasefire begins with attacks in Kuwait

Summary

  • Kuwait air defences deal with missile, drone attacks on Monday morning
  • US Central Command says conducted 'self-defence strikes' on Iranian radar sites
  • IRGC says it targeted an air base after US attack on Iranian facilities
  • US proposes new plan to ease Israel-Lebanon tensions
  • 8:45 AM

    Bahrain to collect 'loyalty and support' documents for national archive after Iranian attacks

  • 8:24 AM

    Gold slips on stronger dollar, oil

  • 7:52 AM

    IRGC says targeted air base after US attacks Iranian facilities

  • 7:45 AM

    US proposes new plan to ease Israel-Lebanon tensions

  • 7:27 AM

    US Central Command says conducted 'self-defence strikes' on Iranian radar sites

  • 7:27 AM

    Day 55 of ceasefire begins with attacks in Kuwait

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