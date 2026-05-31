Trump asked for tougher terms in proposed Iran war deal, US media says

US forces in the Gulf of Oman intercepted and disabled a commercial vessel that was attempting to reach an Iranian port, the US Central Command (Centcom) said on Saturday.Centcom said the Gambia-flagged M/V Lian Star was spotted travelling through international waters towards Iran on May 29. The vessel's crew was issued more than 20 warnings that it was breaching the blockade, according to the military.After the crew failed to change course, a U.S. aircraft struck the ship's engine room with a Hellfire missile, disabling the vessel and preventing it from continuing its journey to Iran, Centcom said.The US military has diverted at least 115 vessels since the blockade began on April 13, according to Centcom.