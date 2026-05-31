KT
WANT MORE KHALEEJ TIMES?
Get the latest on the Khaleej Times app
VIEW

  • LIVE
  • Published: Sun May 31, 2026, 7:17 AM

Trump asked for tougher terms in proposed Iran war deal, US media says

By:Salma El Omla
  • Share:
  • WhatsApp
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • LinkedIn

Key Events

Just now

Israeli military says ground operations in Lebanon 'expanding to additional areas'

50 minutes ago

Trump seeks tougher conditions in proposed Iran agreement

Summary

  • Trump seeks tougher conditions in proposed Iran agreement
  • Israeli military says ground operations in Lebanon 'expanding to additional areas'
  • 8:10 AM

    Israeli military says ground operations in Lebanon 'expanding to additional areas'

  • 7:57 AM

    US disables Gambia-flagged ship attempting to reach Iranian port

  • 7:39 AM

    Indian cuts export duties on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel

  • 7:32 AM

    What are Trump’s red lines in the talks?

  • 7:20 AM

    Trump seeks tougher conditions in proposed Iran agreement

  • 7:16 AM

    Ceasefire day 54: Where we stand

MOST POPULAR

1

Hegseth says US capable of resuming war; Iran ready for 'dignified framework'

2

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

3

Trump finishes meeting for 'final determination' on Iran peace deal

4

UAE petrol and diesel prices for June 2026 announced

5

UAE urges citizens not to travel to 3 Ebola-hit countries