US military denies downing of US aircraft near Iran's Bushehr

US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Washington and Tehran have made significant progress towards extending the ceasefire, though President Donald Trump has yet to approve the deal."We're going back and forth on a couple of language points. We've made a lot of progress here," Vance told reporters, hours after US sources said Washington and Tehran had agreed a deal."Hopefully, we'll continue to make progress and the president will be in a position where he can endorse the agreement, but obviously that's still TBD (to be determined)," he added.