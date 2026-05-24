Trump says he held separate call with Netanyahu amid 'largely negotiated' Iran peace deal

Diplomatic momentum appeared to accelerate on Day 46 of the ceasefire, as signals from Washington, Tehran, Islamabad, and Beirut pointed toward a potentially significant breakthrough in regional negotiations.US President Donald Trump announced on late Saturday (May 22) that a memorandum of understanding tied to a peace agreement with Iran has been \u201clargely negotiated,\u201d raising hopes for a deal that could reshape tensions across the Gulf. According to Trump, the agreement would include reopening and securing the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz. In a late-night statement, Trump said that only the \u201cfinal aspects and details\u201d remain under discussion, adding that further announcements are expected soon. The statement followed a series of calls with leaders from Muslim-majority nations as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underscoring the high-level diplomatic activity surrounding the proposed framework.Meanwhile, Pakistan confirmed that talks between Army Chief Asim Munir and Iranian officials were \u201chighly productive,\u201d signaling Islamabad\u2019s growing role in regional mediation efforts.Iranian state media also reported that Tehran is in the \u201cfinal stage\u201d of drafting the framework for a potential agreement with the United States. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the proposed 14-point memorandum includes provisions aimed at ending what Iran described as a weeks-long US naval blockade, alongside arrangements concerning navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.