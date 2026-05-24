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  • Published: Sun May 24, 2026, 7:16 AM

Trump says he held separate call with Netanyahu amid 'largely negotiated' Iran peace deal

By:Elizabeth Gonzales
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  • 7:24 AM

    Here's what you may have missed on Day 46 of ceasefire

  • 7:16 AM

    Trump says he held separate call with Netanyahu

  • 7:13 AM

    Welcome to our Day 47 coverage!

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