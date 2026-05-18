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  • Published: Mon May 18, 2026, 7:29 AM

Israeli strikes kill 7 in Lebanon; UAE condemns drone attack in Saudi Arabia

By:Supreeta Balasubramanian
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Key Events

7 minutes ago

Oil touches 2-week high after Barakah drone attack

1 hour ago

UAE condemns drone attacks in Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago

Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill 7

1 hour ago

What has happened so far?

Summary

  • US President Donald Trump said that "there won't be anything left" of Iran if they did not accept the peace deal.
  • UAE and Saudi Arabia both dealt with drone attacks on Sunday.
  • UAE air defence systems engaged 3 drones on Sunday, one of which struck the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra, causing a fire.
  • Oil prices have touched a 2-week high after the Barakah attack.
  • Israeli strikes in Lebanon have continued, with seven people killed on Sunday.
  • 8:57 AM

    Oil touches 2-week high after Barakah drone attack

  • 8:32 AM

    War insurance in UAE

  • 8:26 AM

    India 'deeply concerned' after drone attack in Abu Dhabi

    quote    Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation.

    Ministry of External Affairs, India

  • 8:17 AM

    Latest with Israel, Lebanon

  • 8:13 AM

    Jordan condemns drone attack in Abu Dhabi

  • 7:57 AM

    G7 right forum to discuss ending Iran conflict?

  • 7:36 AM

    UAE condemns drone attacks in Saudi Arabia

  • 7:34 AM

    Lebanon says Israeli strikes kill 7

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  • 7:29 AM

    What has happened so far?

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