US sanctions 12 Iran-linked individuals, entities over China oil sales

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday as US-Iran talks stalled, while markets were mixed as traders appeared to shrug off uncertainty over the 10-week-old war.Optimism over Washington's proposal to Iran to ease the conflict collapsed when Trump told reporters on Monday that Iran's counter-offer was "garbage".Trump warned that Tehran's rejection of his administration's demands meant the already tenuous ceasefire is now "unbelievably weak".The international benchmark Brent crude price jumped one percent to $105 a barrel during Tuesday morning trade in Asia, while benchmark US oil contract West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also rose one percent to $99 a barrel.Precious metals also increased, with silver surging more than eight percent to $87 an ounce, capping weeks of rising prices.But markets were mostly subdued, as analysts reported that traders are in wait-and-see mode as the 10-week war drags on.