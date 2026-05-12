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  • Published: Tue May 12, 2026, 7:18 AM

US sanctions 12 Iran-linked individuals, entities over China oil sales

By:Elizabeth Gonzales
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Key Events

48 minutes ago

Rubio discusses Iran, Hormuz with UK and Australia

55 minutes ago

UAE schools see strong attendance as students return

  • 8:32 AM

    Oil climbs but markets shrug off US-Iran deadlock

  • 8:16 AM

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  • 8:03 AM

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  • 7:59 AM

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  • 7:55 AM

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  • 7:50 AM

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  • 7:43 AM

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  • 7:41 AM

    Over 45 million could starve: UN official

    quote    We may witness a crisis that will force 45 million more people into hunger and starvation.

    Jorge Moreira da Silva, executive director of UNOPS

  • 7:36 AM

    UAE schools see strong attendance as students return

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  • 7:23 AM

    US military campaign against Iran likely to resume: Former official

  • 7:20 AM

    US sanctions 12 Iran-linked individuals

  • 7:18 AM

    Welcome to our coverage of Ceasefire Day 35!

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