Peace hangs in balance as US awaits Iran's response to proposal to end war

The US is expecting an Iranian response to a peace proposal to end the war by "tonight," Trump told reporters on May 8
Iran said it is still reviewing the proposal
More sporadic clashes between Iranian forces and US vessels took place in the Strait of Hormuz
UAE air defences engaged two ballistic missiles and three drones on May 8. Three were injured
UAE will decide on May 10 if schools and universities will continue distance or in-person learning
8:39 AM
Iran can tolerate months-long blockade: Report
7:55 AM
Stranded by war
They see drones flying, they see missiles flying, and then we see instances where the ships get hit. You can imagine that anxiety and fear building up. 'Are we just bait? Are we going to be a victim so that someone can make a point?'
Gavin Lim, head of the Crisis Response Network for the Sailors' Society
7:37 AM
Kuwait to allow leisure boats to sail
7:27 AM
Condemnations of Iranian attacks on UAE
7:20 AM
Trump on Project Freedom
We'll go a different route if everything doesn't get signed up, buttoned up... We may go back to Project Freedom if things don't happen — but it'll be Project Freedom Plus, meaning Project Freedom plus other things