Day 28 of ceasefire: US says it sank 6 Iranian small boats; Tehran denies claim

On May 4, the UAE engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four drones from Iran.
Three Indians were injured after a drone attack caused a fire at Fujairah Oil Industries Zone
An Adnoc-owned tanker was struck in the Hormuz Strait
US President Donald Trump launched an operation called "Project Freedom" to escort ships stranded in the waterway
Trump warned Iran would be "blown off the face of the earth" if it attacked US ships
7:37 AM
Japan receives first shipment of Russian oil since war
7:33 AM
Iran claims attack on boats carrying goods
7:30 AM
What happened since April 8
7:28 AM
US Embassy in UAE issues advisory
7:19 AM
Saudi Arabia stongly condemns attack on UAE
The Kingdom affirms its solidarity with the brotherly United Arab Emirates in the measures it takes to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity, and calls on the Islamic Republic of Iran to cease these attacks, comply with the principles of international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, and respect the principles of good neighborliness.