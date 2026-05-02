US President Trump says 'not satisfied' with new Iran proposal

Lebanon says Israeli strikes in south kill 13, including a child
8:50 AM
Iran officials aim to meet with Fifa, discuss World Cup issues
8:41 AM
Oil prices fall as Iran proposes new US talks
8:29 AM
UAE secures UN telecom condemnation of attack on civilian infrastructure
8:14 AM
India raises prices of cooking gas, jet fuel for international airlines
8:09 AM
Iran FM speaks with France FM
8:05 AM
Philippines braces for fuel price hikes again
8:00 AM
Thousands of Filipinos take to the streets on Labor Day
7:51 AM
US Navy acting 'like pirates' to carry out naval blockade: Trump
7:48 AM
Trump tells US Congress hostilities in Iran 'have terminated'
7:43 AM
Hezbollah's fibre-optic drones pose new challenge for Israel
7:40 AM
UN to assess Iranian attacks on Middle East telecoms
Based on this decision, the council has tasked the ITU secretariat with monitoring, assessing, and reporting on the specific impacts of disruptions [in these countries] as well as the broader implications for regional and global connectivity. ITU remains committed to supporting connectivity everywhere and ensuring the resilience of telecommunications/ICT infrastructure.
International Telecommunications Union agency spokeswoman
7:36 AM
Bahrain rejects recent statements by Iran Foreign Ministry