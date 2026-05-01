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  • Published: Fri May 1, 2026, 7:28 AM

Iran warns of 'long, painful strikes' if US renews attacks

By:Poojaraj Maniyeri
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Key Events

1 hour ago

Iran to respond with 'painful strikes' if US renews attacks

1 hour ago

Trump faces deadline

Summary

  • Iran said it will respond with 'painful strikes' if US renews attacks, and reiterated Tehran's hold over Strait of Hormuz
  • Trump hopes to host Lebanese President and Israeli PM over the 'next couple of weeks'
  • US officials have claimed that the 'termination of hostilities' effectively means that the 60-day clock stops, dismissing the May 1 deadline
  • 9:14 AM

    Protesters urge Fifa to ban Iran from World Cup

  • 8:58 AM

    Hegseth believes '60-day clock stops' amid ceasefire

    quote    After we cross that 60-day threshold, there can be no more doubts that he's violating the War Powers Act.

    Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer

    placeholder
  • 8:44 AM

    Travel ban to Iran, Lebanon, Iraq for UAE citizens

  • 8:17 AM

    Trump hopes to host Aoun, Netanyahu

  • 8:07 AM

    Trump says Merz should spend 'less time interfering' with US

    quote    He's doing a terrible job. And he's got a big problem with Ukraine, because they're in that mess.

    Trump speaking about Merz

  • 8:01 AM

    Air Canada suspends 2026 forecast

  • 7:51 AM

    Iran to respond with 'painful strikes' if US renews attacks

    quote    Foreigners who come from thousands of kilometres away ... have no place there except at the bottom of its waters.

    Mojtaba Khamenei

  • 7:41 AM

    India's cows help with biogas alternatives

  • 7:36 AM

    Trump faces deadline

  • 7:28 AM

    Day 24 of ceasefire

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