Iran warns of 'long, painful strikes' if US renews attacks

Iran's soccer team represents the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), not the people of Iran, and Fifa should ban the team from participating in the upcoming World Cup, protesters gathered outside the FIFA Congress in Vancouver said on Thursday."This is not Iran, this is the Islamic Republic's team. This is IRGC's team," said Pouria Mahmoudi, an organiser with Mission for My Homeland, which brought together about 30 protesters draped in Iranian flags and holding signs supporting Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi."They're here not to represent Iran. They're here to normalise what's happening in Iran, the massacre in Iran. So, no, they should not be in the World Cup," he told Reuters.Iran have qualified for the June 11-July 19 tournament but their participation has been fraught, with Tehran requesting alternative venues for matches on US soil.FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated on Thursday that he expected Iran to participate and play matches in the US, and Trump later in the day said he agreed with Infantino's position.