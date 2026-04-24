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  • Published: Fri Apr 24, 2026, 7:12 AM

Trump says 'decimated Iran' without nuclear weapons

By:Meher Dhanjal
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Key Events

3 minutes ago

Iranian leadership comes out with unified messaging after Trump claims infighting

1 hour ago

US says Iran players welcome at World Cup

1 hour ago

Trump on using nuclear weapons

2 hours ago

No 'radicals' in Iran  

2 hours ago

Trump says 'good chance' of peace in Lebanon

2 hours ago

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended

Summary

  • Ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended for three weeks
  • Hezbollah said it fired rockets at northern Israel, accusing the country of violating the ceasefire
  • US President Trump said that 'the clock is ticking' for Tehran
  • The USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, the US military said
  • An Israeli security source said the country was not carrying out airstrikes in Iran
  • Israel's defence minister said the nation was 'prepared to resume the war' and was awaiting a green light from US to return Iran to 'the Stone Age'
  • 9:54 AM

    Iranian leadership comes out with unified messaging after Trump claims infighting

  • 8:47 AM

    US says Iran players welcome at World Cup

    quote    The problem with Iran, it would be not their athletes, it would be some of the other people (they) would want to bring with them, some of whom have ties to the IRGC. We may not be able to let them in, but not the athletes themselves

    Secretary of State Marco Rubio

  • 8:22 AM

    IRGC releases images of forces targeting ships

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  • 8:15 AM

    Trump on using nuclear weapons

    quote    No, I wouldn't use it. A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody

    Donald Trump when asked by a reporter at the White House

  • 8:08 AM

    How remote demining will work in the Strait of Hormuz

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  • 7:44 AM

    No 'radicals' in Iran  

  • 7:35 AM

    Hezbollah releases video of strike on Israeli artillery

  • 7:31 AM

    Trump says 'good chance' of peace in Lebanon

    quote    I think there's a very good chance of having peace. I think it should be an easy one.

    Donald Trump

  • 7:21 AM

    Everything you missed overnight

  • 7:11 AM

    Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extended

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