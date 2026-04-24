Trump says 'decimated Iran' without nuclear weapons

Fri, Apr 24, 2026 | Dhu al-Qadah 6, 1447 | Fajr 04:27
Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Donald Trump when asked by a reporter at the White House
REPORTER: Would you use a nuclear weapon against Iran?— Department of State (@StateDept) April 23, 2026
PRESIDENT TRUMP: No. Why would a stupid question like that be asked?
Why would l use a nuclear weapon when weâve totally decimated Iran without it? A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody. pic.twitter.com/7hAlHLrNT4
Hezbollah Releases Video of Retaliatory Strike on Israeli Artillery Site— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) April 23, 2026
Hezbollah said it had carried out a missile and drone attack on an Israeli artillery position in northern occupied Palestine against repeated violations of a ceasefire by Israeli regime. pic.twitter.com/zbN93UKkPW
Donald Trump
.@VP: "I think this is a major, historic moment. We're going to extend the ceasefire for three weeks, thatâs already in place between Israel and Lebanon. Of course, it would have happened without the Presidentâs direct engagement." pic.twitter.com/UbwsqMPngq— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 23, 2026