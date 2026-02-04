US-Iran nuclear talks to take place in Oman on Friday, Axios reports

Nuclear talks between the US and Iran are expected to take place in Oman on Friday, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on Tuesday, citing an Arab source.

President Donald Trump's administration agreed to Iranian request to move the talks from Turkey and negotiations are still ongoing about whether Arab and Muslim countries from the region will join the talks in Oman, Ravid added, citing the source.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier confirmed on Tuesday that he had ordered the start of nuclear talks with the United States, after his counterpart Donald Trump threatened "bad things" if no deal was reached.

"I have instructed my Minister of Foreign Affairs, provided that a suitable environment exists — one free from threats and unreasonable expectations — to pursue fair and equitable negotiations," Pezeshkian said in a post on X.