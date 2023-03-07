US interest rate likely to peak higher than anticipated: Powell

The warrants that ask him to appear in court on March 7 was served after the police failed to find him at his residence
US interest rates will likely peak at a higher level than was previously anticipated due to January data that came in stronger than recent trends expected, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.
"If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," he said in prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance at a US Senate hearing.
The strong employment, consumer spending, manufacturing production and inflation figures in January indicated a partial reversal of earlier softening trends, which was likely due to "unseasonably warm weather in January," Powell said.
The United States has raised its interest rate by 4.5 percentage points over the last year, as the Fed has contended with inflation that remains stubbornly above its long-term target of 2.0 per cent.
"We will stay the course until the job is done," Powell said in the statement.
The dollar soared against main currencies soon after the Fed rate warning.
Treaty is seen as a crucial component in global efforts to bring 30% of world's land and sea under protection by the end of the decade
Rock was presenting at the awards last March when Smith mounted the stage and slapped the comedian across the face in response to a joke about his wife
Researchers from the University of Waterloo, Canada, combined the results of two new parallel studies
No tsunami warning after the quake hits Kermadec Islands
Chinese officials deny a claim by FBI that the source of the pandemic was a lab leak in Wuhan
Budget proposal to tax vacant houses invited criticism from non-resident Keralites
Party retains power in Tripura and Nagaland, set to join government in Meghalaya