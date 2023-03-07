US interest rate likely to peak higher than anticipated: Powell

Dollar soars against main currencies following Federal Reserve Chairman's warning

By AFP Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 7:24 PM Last updated: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 8:30 PM

US interest rates will likely peak at a higher level than was previously anticipated due to January data that came in stronger than recent trends expected, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.

"If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes," he said in prepared remarks released ahead of his appearance at a US Senate hearing.

The strong employment, consumer spending, manufacturing production and inflation figures in January indicated a partial reversal of earlier softening trends, which was likely due to "unseasonably warm weather in January," Powell said.

The United States has raised its interest rate by 4.5 percentage points over the last year, as the Fed has contended with inflation that remains stubbornly above its long-term target of 2.0 per cent.

"We will stay the course until the job is done," Powell said in the statement.

The dollar soared against main currencies soon after the Fed rate warning.