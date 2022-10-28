US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband violently assaulted after break-in

Moscow has conducted a diplomatic campaign this week to promote an accusation that Kyiv is preparing to release nuclear
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was "violently assaulted" after a break-in at the couple's California home early on Friday, her office said in a statement.
"The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation," the statement said. "Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery."
The Democratic House speaker, who is second in line to the US presidency, was not at home at the time of the early morning assault.
Paul Pelosi, 82, was convicted of a misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in an auto accident in May. He was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California.
ALSO READ:
Moscow has conducted a diplomatic campaign this week to promote an accusation that Kyiv is preparing to release nuclear
Report notes rapid fall in interest rate paid on government gilts, reduction in international gas price
Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot in the head in broad daylight in September 2019
'The more I hear about him, the less I like him,' says one employee of social media giant
A court has given Musk until Friday to close his April agreement to acquire the company
The urgency of the climate crisis demands we consider all tactics
Washington identifies potential target as Sandton area in Johannesburg
New British Prime Minister's relatives celebrate his success with other family members in Ludhiana