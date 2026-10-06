US House honours flydubai pilot for ‘extraordinary courage’ in foiled cockpit attack

The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution honouring Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during an attempted terrorist attack on Flydubai Flight 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The resolution, introduced by Representatives Josh Gottheimer, Don Bacon and Michael McCaul, commended Machchhar, the crew and passengers for their actions during the September 30 incident and condemned the attack.



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Midway through the flight, the first officer attacked Machchhar on the flight deck with the aircraft’s emergency crash axe and attempted to seize control of the aircraft, causing the plane to lose more than 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds, the resolution said.

Machchhar, who suffered multiple injuries, fought off the attack and used his remaining strength to unlock the cockpit door, allowing off-duty pilots to enter and land the aircraft while crew members and passengers restrained the first officer.

The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, with all passengers and crew accounted for, according to the resolution.

It also cited the UAE Attorney General’s announcement on October 3 that an Emirati investigation had determined the first officer had attempted to carry out a terrorist act.

The House resolution honours Machchhar for what it described as “extraordinary courage” in protecting those aboard the aircraft and commends the off-duty pilots, cabin crew and passengers for helping secure the flight deck and bring the plane to safety.

It also wishes Machchhar and others injured in the incident a full recovery and condemns the attack as an act of terrorism against international civil aviation.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE also provided an update on Machchhar’s condition, saying he is making steady progress and regaining his health.

The embassy said it remains in close contact with his family, medical team and local authorities, and is providing all possible assistance.