US: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured

Photo courtesy: Twitter

By AP Published: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 2:03 AM Last updated: Sun 20 Feb 2022, 2:04 AM

A helicopter crashed on Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in the area where travellers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants and shops. The police department said the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.