US: Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

Ukrianian government and separatist forces accuse each other of escalating the conflict in recent days
World6 hours ago
A helicopter crashed on Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.
Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.
The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.
A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.
Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in the area where travellers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants and shops. The police department said the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.
Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine had ordered full martial mobilization amid a spike of violence in the region
World7 hours ago
Jean-Luc Brunel was considered central to the investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls by the US financier
World8 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile arrived in Germany to shore up Western support
World9 hours ago
The underpass could carry almost 15,000 passengers every hour once completed
World10 hours ago
Western fears of an invasion have escalated in recent months as Moscow amassed more than 150,000 troops at the Ukrainian border
World10 hours ago
Most of the 287 people on board the illegal boat were suffering from the harsh winter cold when they were found
World11 hours ago
Joe Biden on Friday suggested “it may not be the wise choice” for Volodymyr Zelensky to attend the Munich Security Conference
World14 hours ago