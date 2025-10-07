US gold futures hit $4,000 an ounce for the first time, marking a historic milestone for the precious metal.

Earlier on Tuesday, gold prices touched another record high, driven by strong investment demand amid broader geopolitical and economic uncertainty, with additional support from expectations of further US interest rate cuts.

Spot gold held its ground at $3,959.82 per ounce by 1111 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,977.19 earlier in the session.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

US gold futures for December delivery were up 0.2% at $3,983.10.