US: Girl, 9, shot in head in suspected road-rage shooting

The child has been hospitalised in critical condition

By AP Published: Thu 10 Feb 2022, 6:51 AM

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in what Houston police suspect was a road-rage shooting after her family’s sport utility vehicle came between two racing vehicles, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 9pm Tuesday on Interstate 69 in southwestern Houston.

A police statement says the family’s SUV was inbound when it got between two vehicles that appeared to be racing. One of the vehicles, a white pickup truck, cut off the SUV several times, then pulled behind the SUV.

Someone in the truck then fired shots at the SUV, wounding the girl, who was hospitalised in critical condition.

No suspects have been identified nor arrests made.