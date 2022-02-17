US: Girl, 6, found underneath staircase, two years after going missing

Hernandez had been holed up in his home after about 100 police officers surrounded it late on Monday.
World1 day ago
Two years after she went missing, a 6-year-old girl has been found alive and in good health in a makeshift room underneath a staircase in a house in New York state, according to police who said they suspected she was abducted by her biological non-custodial parents.
Officers found the girl, Paislee Shultis, on Monday in a house in the town of Saugerties, two years after she went missing from Spencer, New York, about 180 miles (290 km) to the west, the Saugerties Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.
At the time, police believed her biological parents, Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, abducted her, they said. The couple did not have custody of the girl, police said.
On Monday, police said they received a tip about the girl's whereabouts and obtained a search warrant. They said they went to the girl's grandfather's house where they searched for about an hour before locating the child hidden in a makeshift room, under a closed staircase leading to the basement.
Upon removing the step boards, the girl and her mother Kimberly were found hiding in the dark and wet enclosure, police said.
Paislee was taken to police headquarters where paramedics examined her, police told the Daily Freeman, the community's local newspaper. The girl was in good health and released to her legal guardian.
ALSO READ:
Police arrested her parents and the girl's grandfather Kirk Shultis, 57. They face charges of custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said they interviewed Kirk Shultis Jr. several times since the girl went missing. He maintained that he had no knowledge of her location and told officers that he had not seen the child.
Hernandez had been holed up in his home after about 100 police officers surrounded it late on Monday.
World1 day ago
The US president says human and strategic costs would be “immense” for Russia if it attacks Ukraine
World1 day ago
Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN denies that Russia intended to attack Ukraine
World1 day ago
Biden says reports that some Russian forces have moved away from the Ukraine border have not yet been verified by the US
World1 day ago
Four teenagers and four adults were on board the plane that crashed into the Atlantic Ocean
World1 day ago
They allege reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures of Baldwin and
World1 day ago
At least 10 websites stopped working, including those of the Defence Ministry, Foreign Ministry, Culture Ministry and two largest state banks
World1 day ago
The company plans to fly its first paying individual customers to space towards the end of 2022
World1 day ago