US, Finland, Canada join forces on icebreaker ships

This special relationship is so important and it's stronger than ever now, says Britain's new prime minister
The United States, Finland and Canada will work together on the production of icebreaker ships to boost their capabilities in the increasingly contested Arctic, the White House said on Thursday.
Global warming and the consequent melting ice sheets has opened new Arctic areas to competition over maritime routes and resources involving Western countries as well as Russia and China, putting a premium on polar icebreaker vessels.
"This collaboration is intended to strengthen the shipbuilding industry and industrial capacity of each nation — and build closer security and economic ties among our countries," the White House said in a statement.
US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh told journalists that the accord allow workers and experts to train in all three countries, and an invitation for allies to purchase the ships.
Russia has in recent years beefed up its military presence in the Arctic region by reopening and modernising several bases and airfields abandoned since the end of the Soviet era, while China has poured money into polar exploration and research.
The rapid melting of polar ice has sent activity in the inhospitable region into overdrive as nations eye newly viable oil, gas deposits, mineral deposits and shipping routes in an area with a complex web of competing territorial claims.
