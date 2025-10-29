US Fed announces second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its second straight quarter-point interest rate cut to hedge against growing labor market risks, in a meeting that highlighted growing divisions among its ranks.

Policymakers voted 10-2 in favor of lowering the bank's key lending rate to between 3.75 percent and 4.00 percent, the Fed said in a statement.

Opposed to action were Fed governor Stephen Miran, who backed a half-point cut, and Kansas City Fed president Jeff Schmid, who wanted the Fed to pause rate cuts at this meeting.