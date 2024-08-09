US FDA approves first nasal spray for allergic reactions

Representational image

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 8:01 PM

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved ARS Pharmaceuticals' nasal spray as the first needle-free emergency treatment for potentially fatal allergic reactions.

The spray, which will be sold under the brand name neffy, was approved for use in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at least 30 kilograms.

Neffy is seen as an alternative to EpiPen and other autoinjectors like Kaleo's Auvi-Q that are filled with epinephrine, a life-saving drug used by people at risk of anaphylaxis and other allergic reactions.