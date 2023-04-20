US city becomes first in country to declare Eid Al Fitr as paid holiday

The place also has the largest mosque in the country

Reuters file photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 9:06 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 9:45 PM

A city in United States has become the first one in the country to declare Eid Al Fitr as a paid holiday for city employees.

Dearborn in Michigan is the first city in the United States to offer Eid as a holiday to members of the community.

According to a news report, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, whose family hails from Lebanon, said that this is the first time a municipal or city hall has closed for Eid. “I think for many is just, you know, being seen as recognizing that yeah, your faith as well is recognised just like any others. And I think that that’s extremely important,” he said.

Dearborn has a large Arab popular that includes Lebanese, Syrians, Palestinians, Iraqis, and Yemenis. The city also has the country’s largest mosque

“We’re a big community here, so it’s nice to feel like you’re celebrating the holiday. We respect it because all religions should be taken into consideration,” said a resident, according to the report.

“I’m taking off with my family, employees tend to take off with their families,” said Hammoud of the Eid Al Fitr holidays