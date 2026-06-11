Twenty-two countries, including US, tell Iran to stop attacks 'on our soil'

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times' live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Twenty-two countries including the United States and European nations jointly warned Iran on Thursday to stop attacking people "on our soil".

Iran's security services were condemned for their "deplorable" use of international and local criminal gangs for plots in Europe, North America and Australia.

"Attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, intimidate, or otherwise attack people on our soil, undermines national sovereignty and international norms. These actions must stop immediately," the countries said in a joint statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence services and its foreign operations branch, the Quds Force, had engaged in "lethal plotting and malign actions" against Iranian dissidents, journalists and Jewish and Israeli communities and interests, they said.

"We stand united in our determination to protect our countries and our people against these threats. The Islamic Republic of Iran must halt these actions now."

The countries also accused Iran of being behind a campaign of attacks across Europe targeting Jewish communities, Iranian journalists and US journalists that were claimed by Iran-linked group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI).

The group, whose name means The Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand, has claimed responsibility for attacks targeting Jewish communities in the United Kingdom, Belgium and the Netherlands.

HAYI reportedly said it was responsible for the stabbing of two Jewish men and a series of arson attacks on synagogues and community sites in north London over recent months.

Australia expelled Iran's ambassador to Australia in August last year, accusing Tehran of directing at least two antisemitic attacks: an arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne and the torching of a kosher cafe in Sydney.

Canberra also withdrew the Australian ambassador to Iran and suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran.

In November, Australia designated the Revolutionary Guards as a state sponsor of terrorism, describing its alleged attacks in Australia as "unprecedented and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil".

Iran's foreign ministry said at the time Australia's decision was an "insulting and unjustified act" that violated international rules and norms.

The statement was issued by Albania, Australia, Belgium, Britain, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Sweden and the United States.