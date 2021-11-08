US: Bomb threats investigated at three Ivy League college campuses

Law enforcement officers gather at Columbia University campus in response to a bomb threat in New York. — Reuters

By AP Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 3:43 AM Last updated: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 7:42 AM

Bomb threats at three Ivy League college campuses caused evacuations and police investigations on Sunday, with at least two schools saying the threats there were unfounded.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities alerted students to the threats. Authorities at Columbia and Brown said campus buildings had been cleared Sunday evening.

In Ithaca, New York, Cornell police cordoned off the centre of campus on Sunday after receiving a call that bombs were placed in four buildings.

In New York City, Columbia University police issued a campus-wide emergency alert after receiving bomb threats at university buildings at about 2.30pm. The university deemed the threats not credible shortly before 5pm.

Brown University officials in Providence, Rhode Island, sent a text alert to students that said police were investigating “multiple buildings on campus involving a bomb threat. Later in the evening, the university issued another alert before 6pm that said students were safe to resume activity on campus.

The threats came two days after a bomb threat at Yale University forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut. Yale’s campus resumed normal activities on Friday evening, roughly five hours after the call was received.