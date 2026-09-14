US blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA meeting in Vienna

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on how US-Iran hostilities have escalated since a 14-point deal was signed on June 17, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Iran's nuclear chief was blocked from attending an annual conference on Monday at the headquarters of the UN's nuclear agency in Vienna after US pressure, both Washington and Tehran said.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright confirmed to reporters that Washington had applied pressure to stop Mohammad Eslami from entering Austria, saying "he's a sanctioned individual and we don't want sanctioned individuals evading their sanctions". "He asked for a waiver of the sanctions and it was denied."

Iranian state TV said Eslami and a delegation "took a regular flight to Vienna on Saturday, but were blocked on the way because of obstructions by the United States". Behrouz Kamalvandi, a senior official from Iran's nuclear agency, accused the US of "bullying political pressure" and said the block set a precedent that would affect everybody. The Austrian foreign ministry told AFP it had requested an exemption for Mohammad Eslami, who is covered by a UN travel ban, but that the Security Council rejected it "due to a lack of consensus". A diplomatic source in Vienna had told AFP earlier that US pressure was behind the entry refusal.

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Eslami was due to attend the annual general conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog, which runs until Friday. Eslami attended last year's event and delivered a speech there on behalf of Iran, a member state of the IAEA, despite the sanctions against him already being in place. Tehran summoned Austria's charge d'affaires in response to the decision to bar Eslami. "The Austrian government's refusal to issue visas to the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a completely unjustified decision," foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP.

"It is clear to us that this incident occurred under American pressure, but that does not absolve the Austrian government of responsibility."

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. For decades, Western powers have accused the Islamic republic of seeking nuclear weapons, a claim that Tehran categorically denies.