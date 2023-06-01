Watch: Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

He ridiculed his challenger for his loss, saying “bye bye bye, Kemal,” as supporters booed
US President Joe Biden tripped and fell after handing out the last diploma at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy on Thursday.
The 80-year-old US president quickly got up on one knee helped by three people and walked back to his seat unassisted.
As Biden was helped up, he pointed behind him, seeming to indicate what he tripped over.
White House communications director Ben LaBolt said on Twitter that Biden was fine. "There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," he explained.
The fall came after Biden delivered a commencement address to a flag-waving audience where he warned graduates they will enter service in an increasingly unstable world, citing challenges from Russia and China.
Biden is running for re-election in 2024. Doctors declared him healthy and fit for duty after a physical examination in February.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu has 47.7 percent, the Anadolu state news agency reported
The gap between two candidates was expected to narrow as more, larger ballot boxes are opened in cities
German Foreign Ministry calls the upcoming expulsions a unilateral, unjustified and incomprehensible decision
Treasury Department says the government would run short of funds to pay all its bills on June 5 without congressional action
State news agency says Taliban forces started shooting at an Iranian police station amid a water dispute between the two countries
The five election guarantees will be discussed, approved and implemented soon, says Siddaramaiah
Pressure mounts on the former PM after 33 of his supporters handed over to the army to face trial in military courts