US: 10-year-old girl marries her sweetheart days before dying of cancer

A young girl from North Carolina, US, tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart in June, just 12 days before she died of leukemia.

Emma Edwards, the 10-year-old girl, was diagnosed with cancer last year and her parents organised a symbolic wedding after her condition was declared incurable, according to media reports.

According to the girl's mother, Alina, she believed her daughter was healthy until they took her to hospital last year, reported the New York Post.

It was then that doctors discovered the cancer in Emma’s bones, the report added.

“She was never sick before. All of a sudden, she started throwing up. We found it by accident. She had fallen, so they checked her legs, and they found the cancer was eating holes in her bones and making her weak,” said Alina.

Emma was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in April that year. Her parents, Alina and Aaron Edwards, however, had hoped that she would beat the disease. But in June this year, they were left distraught after learning that Emma’s cancer was insurable and that she was left with only a few days to live, the report added.

Following this, Emma’s parents decided to arrange a wedding ceremony for their daughter. Emma married her 10-year-old sweetheart Daniel Marshall Christopher “DJ” Williams, Jr on June 29.

Alina said it was Emma’s dream to marry Daniel, and that the two had once attempted to tie the knot at school during recess when they were just eight, according to the Daily Mail.

“Most kids want to go to Disneyland but Emma wanted to get married, be a wife and have three kids. Their teacher spoke at their wedding and said they tried to have a wedding at recess,” said Alina.

Emma and Daniel’s wedding was attended by 100 guests as the pair’s friends and families got together to make the arrangements.

Emma’s father Aaron walked her down the aisle in her grandmother’s garden and their schoolteacher delivered a speech about the young couple’s relationship. The teacher shared that kids arrived in class with clip-on ties when Emma and Daniel tried to get married at school, the report added.

“When me and DJ's mom found that out, we said we had to let them get married. It had to happen super-fast,” Alina told Daily Mail. She added that they organised the ceremony in “less than two days” and “everything ended up being donated”.

One of Alina’s friends officiated the wedding while the other read a verse from the bible. Emma’s best friend was made the maid of honour. “Everyone got to see her who hadn't been able to. When you have cancer, you're secluded,” Alina was quoted as saying.

Talking about her daughter, Alina said she was a “social butterfly so it was hard for her to be away from everyone”. The mother added that Emma was “in a lot of pain” when they were getting her ready for the wedding.

“It wore her out but she wanted to hold off on pain meds because she didn't want to fall asleep at her wedding,” added Alina.

Emma passed away on July 11, Daily Mail reported.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow. “This type of cancer usually gets worse quickly if it is not treated,” as per National Cancer Institute. The signs of childhood ALL include “fever and bruising.”

