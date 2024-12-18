UN's Syria envoy calls for 'free and fair elections' after transition

UN's special envoy Geir Pedersen talks to the media outside a hotel in Damascus on Wednesday. — AFP

United Nations special envoy Geir Pedersen called on Wednesday for "free and fair elections" in Syria and urged humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country after Bashar Al Assad's ouster this month.

Addressing reporters in Damascus, Pedersen said "there is a lot of hope that we can now see the beginning of a new Syria", which he expressed hope would also include a "political solution" in the Kurdish-held northeast.

The UN envoy called for "a new Syria that, in line with Security Council Resolution 2254, will adopt a new constitution... and that we will have free and fair elections when that time comes, after a transitional period."

Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015 at the height of the civil war, set out a roadmap for a political settlement in Syria.

After rebel forces captured Damascus on December 8 and toppled Assad's rule, Pedersen expressed his hope the Syrians can rebuild their country and that "the process to end sanctions" imposed under the former government could begin.

"We need immediate humanitarian assistance, but we also need to make sure that Syria can be rebuilt, that we can see economic recovery," he said.