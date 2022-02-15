UAE

United States offers Ukraine a loan guarantee of up to $1 billion

'This offer  will bolster Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people'

Reuters
Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 7:30 AM

The United States is offering Ukraine a sovereign loan guarantee of up to $1 billion to help its economy amid pressure from Russia's military buildup, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"This offer ...will bolster Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people in the face of Russia’s destabilizing behavior," Blinken said in a statement.

ALSO READ:

A strong partnership between Ukraine, the IMF, other international financial bodies, the G7 grouping of wealthy nations and other bilateral donors would also help in the effort, he added.


