UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Monday after Iran request

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday at Iran's request following Israel's deadly missile strikes in retaliation for an October 1 attack by Tehran.

The Swiss presidency of the UNSC said Sunday that the meeting would take place following the request by Iran, supported by Algeria, China and Russia.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called on the Security Council to meet over the attack. “Israeli regime's actions constitute a grave threat to international peace and security and further destabilise an already fragile region," Araqchi said in a letter to the 15-member council on Saturday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in alignment with the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and under international law, reserves its inherent right to legal and legitimate response to these criminal attacks at the appropriate time,” he wrote.

Scores of Israeli jets completed three waves of strikes before dawn on Saturday against missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran, Israel's military said.

It was retaliation for Iran's Oct. 1 attack on Israel with about 200 ballistic missiles, and Israel warned its heavily armed arch-foe not to hit back after the latest strike.