UN Security Council extends Yemen arms embargo to all Houthi rebels

Allexa Bash says Ukrainians are "free spirits".
World11 hours ago
The UN Security Council voted on Monday to extend to all of Yemen's Houthi rebels an arms embargo that until now targeted only some leaders of the militia group.
Yemen has been embroiled since 2014 in a war between the Iran-backed Houthi militia and the internationally recognised government supported by a Saudi-led military coalition.
Monday's resolution backed by the UAE was adopted with 11 votes in favour and four abstentions.
Russia, which is close to Iran, voted in favour of the resolution targeting the rebels.
The resolution states that the Houthi rebels in their entirety will now be subject to an arms embargo first declared in 2015 on some of their leaders.
While important politically, the extension of the arms embargo will not change things much on the ground in the war itself, a diplomatic source said.
World11 hours ago
'We should be worried that a state like Russia believes that the rules don't apply to them'
World12 hours ago
Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin told Italian newspapers that he was “convinced there is always room for negotiations”
World13 hours ago
The Prime Minister held a two-hour long meeting with a host of senior bureaucrats over the prevailing situation
World14 hours ago
The rouble plunged nearly 30 per cent to an all-time low versus the dollar on Monday.
World15 hours ago
Queensland emergency services warned life-threatening flash flooding was occurring south of Brisbane in parts of Gold Coast city.
World17 hours ago
Zelensky had previously called on foreigners with combat experience to help
World1 day ago