UN rights chief warns world risks 'dystopian future'

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 1:38 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 1:40 PM

The UN rights chief warned on Monday that the world needed to change paths to avoid a future filled with military escalation, repression, disinformation, deepening inequality and rampant climate change.

Opening a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Volker Turk stressed that "we are at a fork in the road".

"We can either continue on our current path — a treacherous 'new normal' — and sleepwalk into a dystopian future, or we can wake up and turn things around for the better, for humanity and the planet," he said.

In a world wracked by conflicts, including Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, Russia's war in Ukraine and the civil war raging in Sudan, Turk insisted that "states must not — cannot — accept blatant disregard for international law".

Currently, he warned, the world appears comfortable with the "crossing of innumerable red lines, or readiness to toe right up to them".

Turk said that during a record year for elections globally, such votes matter.

"With some elections already having taken place, and others still to come this year, I urge all voters to keep in mind the issues that matter most to them — be it a home, education for their children, their health or job, justice, their family and loved ones, the environment, to be free from violence, tackling corruption, being heard," he said.

"These are all human rights issues," he said.

"I urge voters to ask themselves which of the political platforms or candidates will work for the human rights of everyone."